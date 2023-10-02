Jordan, Egypt Sign Agreement For Electronic Postal Payment Services Exchange

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 2 (Petra) -- Jordan and Egypt have formalized a bilateral agreement to facilitate the exchange of electronic postal payment services.The agreement, approved under a Cabinet Decision, represents a significant step towards enhancing cross-border postal transactions and promoting efficient electronic payment systems. It brings together the Jordanian government, represented by the Jordan Post Company (Jo Post), and the Egyptian government, represented by the National Post Authority (Egypt Post).Under the terms of the agreement, both Jordan and Egypt, as signatories to the multilateral agreement on electronic postal payment services, express their shared desire to engage in the exchange of these services.Another key aspect of the agreement is the mutual recognition of both parties as investors who are members of the Universal Postal Union, an international organization dedicated to postal cooperation and standards.The decision also extends approval for the proceedings of the 31st session of the Joint Jordanian-Egyptian Higher Committee. These meetings, held in Amman during the month of August, provided a platform for discussions and collaboration between the two countries on various matters of mutual interest.This initiative aims to facilitate secure and efficient electronic payment processes for postal services between the two countries.