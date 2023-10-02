England employs restriction on single-use plastics, some exceptions continue

(MENAFN) England has officially enforced a comprehensive ban on the sale of single-use plastics as of this past Sunday. Under this new regulation, businesses are prohibited from selling a range of single-use plastic items, including cutlery, plates, and polystyrene trays. This initiative is a significant step towards reducing plastic waste in the country, but it comes with a few notable exceptions.



While the ban encompasses a variety of single-use plastic items, it is important to note that it does not extend to plastic containers and trays frequently utilized for takeout orders or packaging pre-packaged food sold in shops. This exemption reflects a recognition of the practicality and necessity of such plastic items in certain industries, even as the broader push for sustainability gains momentum.



The UK government, in a statement issued in May, made it clear that sellers who continue to supply these banned single-use plastics beyond the stipulated deadline could face financial penalties, thereby underlining the commitment to enforcing the ban and fostering responsible business practices.



This move follows in the footsteps of Scotland, which implemented a similar ban last year, becoming the first part of the United Kingdom to take such a significant step in curbing single-use plastic waste. Statistics indicate that UK households discard an astonishing 100 billion pieces of plastic packaging every year, underscoring the urgency of such measures to combat the plastic pollution crisis.



It's worth mentioning that the European Union also took substantial action in 2021 by banning single-use plastic plates, cutlery, straws, balloon sticks, and cotton buds, further emphasizing the global push towards reducing the harmful impact of single-use plastics on our environment.

