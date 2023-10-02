Dav Whatmore And WION Sports Editor Illuminate \'WION World Of Cricket\' In Cricket Conversations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) WION World of Cricket includes a mix of segments comprising of cross-platform coverage in form of news segments, pre-match preview show, mid-match analysis, expansive pre-world cup buzz-curiosity enhancer, post-match analysis, in-depth analysis of teams, players, match-ups, and odds leading up to the World Cup on-ground reports and interviews from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, England, and South Africa etc, to keep fans engaged throughout the World cup season.



In Episode 1 of WION World of Cricket special show series, Dav Whatmore dived into a captivating analysis of the Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, as they prepare for the forthcoming World Cup. Whatmore\'s insights provided valuable perspectives on India\'s strengths and weaknesses, with a particular focus on breaking a jinx that has haunted them since 2013. Whatmore\'s expertise shines through as he suggests that India\'s success hinges on the performance of their top order, potentially paving the way for a victorious World Cup .What makes the \'World Of Cricket\' special show series is that the interactive aspect not only brings fans closer to the game but also empowers them with a deeper understanding of cricket\'s nuances, guided by a seasoned coach.



Episode 2 of \'World Of Cricket\' shifted the spotlight to Australia, a nation with an illustrious history in the World Cup, having clinched the title five times. In a fascinating conversation, Whatmore, himself a World Cup-winning coach in 1996, shared his insights on Australia\'s prospects in the upcoming tournament. He dissected the strengths and vulnerabilities of Pat Cummins\' formidable side, underlining Australia\'s rich World Cup legacy.



WION makes its viewers a part of its daily coverage where they will get an opportunity to pose questions and discuss match strategy with Dav Whatmore daily. The daily special segments of WION World of Cricket will also tap into the passion of the Cricket fans. Through this programming of WION World of Cricket, the channel aims to provide unparalleled cross-platform coverage, ensuring cricket viewers are at the heart of the action every step of the way.

Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Nicole Fernandes

Email :