Russia's state debt increases nearly 10 percent in H1 of 2023

(MENAFN) Russia's state debt saw a significant uptick of nearly 10 percent in the first half of the year, primarily driven by the government's need for financial resources to support the economy, according to a report by Russia's Accounts Chamber on budget execution cited by the Izvestia newspaper.



Government borrowing from January to June surged by 9.8 percent, and it is anticipated to reach 25.1 trillion rubles (USD256 billion) by year-end, accounting for 16.7 percent of Russia's gross domestic product (GDP).



During the first six months, domestic debt increased by USD14 billion, marking a 7.4 percent rise, bringing it close to the established upper limit of USD211 billion set by the Finance Ministry for the year.



Concurrently, the proportion of internal borrowing within the total debt structure declined from 82.3 percent to 80.5 percent. As of July, the amount of domestic debt in securities had increased by USD14 billion since the start of the year, reaching USD198.9 billion.

