Azerbaijan Reconstructing Several Cities - State Committee For Urban Planning And Architecture

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Reconstruction is
being carried out in Azerbaijan, including in Karabakh region,
under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, chairman of the
State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan
Anar Guliyev said at an event dedicated to the "World Habitat Day",
Trend reports.
"Quite big construction and installation work is currently
underway in the Karabakh region. A master plan of 7 cities across
the country is being developed, along with 4 for the Karabakh
economic region," Guliyev said.
