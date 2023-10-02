UN Sec Gen Urges For Joint Work To Build Sustainable, Inclusive Human Settlements At Baku Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. It is necessary to
create sustainable, inclusive human settlements through joint
efforts, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a message
delivered by the Executive Director of the United Nations Human
Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT), Maimuna Mohd Sharif, Trend reports.
His address notes that the increasing amount of green space in
the world, the impact of heat waves and the development of local
economies are also affecting food production.
"It is important to protect vulnerable groups, invest and build
houses for them. It is necessary to improve public utilities and
transportation services, to develop digital entrepreneurship.
Global cooperation in this area is essential. Together we need to
create sustainable, inclusive human settlements," the UN Secretary
General said.
He noted that this year's World Habitat Day is focused on
sustainable urban economies. To keep this promise, cities must
withstand several challenges. These include climate change and
economic processes.
Today Baku hosts the World Habitat Day forum organized within
the framework of the "Urban Planning Week 2023".
Shahmar Movsumov, Head of the Economic Issues and Innovative
Development Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of
Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban
Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, other delegations from
Azerbaijan and foreign countries, government officials and media
representatives are taking part in the forum.
The forum aims to promote knowledge sharing, policy formulation,
public engagement, skills development, cooperation and strategies
for realizing sustainable urban development.
MENAFN02102023000187011040ID1107173611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.