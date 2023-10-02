UN Sec Gen Urges For Joint Work To Build Sustainable, Inclusive Human Settlements At Baku Forum

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. It is necessary to create sustainable, inclusive human settlements through joint efforts, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a message delivered by the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT), Maimuna Mohd Sharif, Trend reports.

His address notes that the increasing amount of green space in the world, the impact of heat waves and the development of local economies are also affecting food production.

"It is important to protect vulnerable groups, invest and build houses for them. It is necessary to improve public utilities and transportation services, to develop digital entrepreneurship. Global cooperation in this area is essential. Together we need to create sustainable, inclusive human settlements," the UN Secretary General said.

He noted that this year's World Habitat Day is focused on sustainable urban economies. To keep this promise, cities must withstand several challenges. These include climate change and economic processes.

Today Baku hosts the World Habitat Day forum organized within the framework of the "Urban Planning Week 2023".

Shahmar Movsumov, Head of the Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, other delegations from Azerbaijan and foreign countries, government officials and media representatives are taking part in the forum.

The forum aims to promote knowledge sharing, policy formulation, public engagement, skills development, cooperation and strategies for realizing sustainable urban development.