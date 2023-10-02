Azerbaijan Pavilion Starts Work At Doha Expo 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Azerbaijan
Pavilion established by the joint organization of the Heydar Aliyev
Center and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of
Azerbaijan at Doha Expo 2023 (International Horticultural Expo 2023
Doha) has started working today, Trend reports.
Doha Expo 2023, with the theme "Green Desert, Better
Environment", will be held from October 2 to March 28, 2024.
The national pavilion showcases the richness of Azerbaijan's
flora in line with the overall theme of Doha Expo and has created
plant compositions according to climatic zones. Here, the beauty of
the Kharibulbul flower from Karabakh is also being showcased.
The pavilion also presents exhibits and information about
Azerbaijani culture. Carpet weaving, copper work, folk crafts such
as shebeke, national costumes and a mugham trio are displayed
here.
More than 70 countries and about 20 international organizations
are represented at the exhibition. As part of the exhibition,
visitors will be able to learn about modern agriculture, technology
and innovation, environmental education and sustainability
topics.
The evenе takes place in Al Bidda Park, one of the largest in
Doha. Its territory is divided into 3 zones: international, where
pavilions are presented, family, where entertainment activities
will be held, and cultural, where various debates, conferences and
exhibitions will be organized.
