Azerbaijan Pavilion Starts Work At Doha Expo 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Azerbaijan Pavilion established by the joint organization of the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan at Doha Expo 2023 (International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha) has started working today, Trend reports.

Doha Expo 2023, with the theme "Green Desert, Better Environment", will be held from October 2 to March 28, 2024.

The national pavilion showcases the richness of Azerbaijan's flora in line with the overall theme of Doha Expo and has created plant compositions according to climatic zones. Here, the beauty of the Kharibulbul flower from Karabakh is also being showcased.

The pavilion also presents exhibits and information about Azerbaijani culture. Carpet weaving, copper work, folk crafts such as shebeke, national costumes and a mugham trio are displayed here.

More than 70 countries and about 20 international organizations are represented at the exhibition. As part of the exhibition, visitors will be able to learn about modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental education and sustainability topics.

The evenе takes place in Al Bidda Park, one of the largest in Doha. Its territory is divided into 3 zones: international, where pavilions are presented, family, where entertainment activities will be held, and cultural, where various debates, conferences and exhibitions will be organized.