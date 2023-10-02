Azerbaijani Banks To Prepare New Strategical Plan Following Corporate Governance Standards

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijani banks
are required to prepare a new strategic plan following the
"Corporate governance standards for banks" approved by the Central
Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and submit it to the CBA by the end of
March next year, Trend reports.
According to the CBA, the banks must also assess the level of
implementation of the standards every three months and report their
results to the CBA.
"As stated in the requirements of the Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision, the application of effective corporate governance
requirements is necessary for overall financial stability and for
ensuring risk-oriented banking activities," the CBA said.
"In connection with this, the decision of the Board of Directors
of the CBA dated August 28, 2023, adopted the "Corporate governance
standards for banks," which came into force on September 8. The
main goal of adopting these standards is to ensure their operation
in accordance with the principles of reliability, transparency,
accountability, and responsibility by clearly defining the powers
and responsibilities of the governing bodies of banks," the CBA
added.
Prior to the adoption of the new standards, regulatory
requirements for corporate governance standards in banks were
governed by the "Corporate governance standards for banks," the
"Rules for risk management in banks", and the "Rules for the
organization of internal control and internal audit in banks".
The first two of the above regulatory acts were adopted in 2013,
and in 2019, the abolished Financial Market Supervisory Authority
made certain changes to these rules. The rules for internal control
and audit were adopted in 1999, and since then, only technical
changes were made to them.
