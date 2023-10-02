Special Communication Network Starts Operating In Azerbaijan's Khankendi And Surrounding Areas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The State Service
of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan has
promptly created and put into operation a TETRA radio communication
network in Khankendi, as well as in Aghdere and Khojaly districts
for the purpose of reliable management of state structures and
organization of information exchange, Trend reports.
Preparatory work for the establishment of AzStateNet network are
currently underway.
The State Service of Special Communication and Information
Security, guided by the decrees and orders of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, continues to provide state bodies with
uninterrupted and secure special-purpose communication.
Since the beginning of 2023, some fifteen state structures
operating in the territory of Karabakh and East Zangezur economic
regions were provided with data transmission and internet channels
through "AzStateNet" network by the State Service of Special
Communication and Information Security.
