Special Communication Network Starts Operating In Azerbaijan's Khankendi And Surrounding Areas

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The State Service of Special Communication and Information Security of Azerbaijan has promptly created and put into operation a TETRA radio communication network in Khankendi, as well as in Aghdere and Khojaly districts for the purpose of reliable management of state structures and organization of information exchange, Trend reports.

Preparatory work for the establishment of AzStateNet network are currently underway.

The State Service of Special Communication and Information Security, guided by the decrees and orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continues to provide state bodies with uninterrupted and secure special-purpose communication.

Since the beginning of 2023, some fifteen state structures operating in the territory of Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions were provided with data transmission and internet channels through "AzStateNet" network by the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security.