Azercell Calls For Applications To Student Bursary Program 2024!

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Qualifying students will receive a monthly
scholarship of 300 AZN
Azercell is pleased to launch the next "Student Bursary Program"
to encourage students with academic distinction and support the
development of young individuals with high capacity as future
specialists.
The company will provide a monthly scholarship of 300 AZN to 10
students qualifying for the "Student Scholarship Program 2024"
throughout the remaining period of their university studies.
Students in the last 2 years of their undergraduate studies at
various higher educational institutions of the Republic of
Azerbaijan with a major in Information Technologies, Cyber
Security, Business Analytics, Data Science, and Marketing are
eligible to apply for this program. Candidates must have A or B (5
or 4) grades in their last 2 courses/years.
To apply for Azercell's "Student Bursary Program", please visit
the relevant link on the company's official website
( Information about the progress and results of
the selection stages will be sent via e-mail. Applications must be
submitted online from 01.10.2023 to 31.10.2023.
You may contact [email protected] to get more
information.
It should be noted that Azercell representatives plan to visit
the cities of Ganja (17.10.2023), Nakhchivan (23.10.2023) and
Lankaran (30.10.2023) to meet with students at universities as part
of the program.
Azercell's "Student Bursary Program" is not limited to financial
support. Every year, within the framework of this program, dozens
of young fellows take an internship at Azercell, improve their
knowledge in the field of telecommunications and gain invaluable
experience for their future careers.
