Demining Is Crucial Moment In Humanitarian Sphere - Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Demining is a very
important moment in the humanitarian sphere, and the main mission
of the agency is to ensure the safety of society, Samir Poladov,
deputy chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency,
said at the "World Habitat Day" event organized within the
framework of the "Urban Development Week 2023" forum held today,
Trend reports.
"Our team, which works tirelessly on demining the liberated
territories, deserves this award. In the humanitarian sphere,
demining is a very important moment. We are grateful that our
activities have been internationally recognized. The process of
demining the territories serves as an impetus for further steps at
the next stage," he added.
Today Baku is hosting a forum called "World Habitat Day"
organized within the framework of "Urban Planning Week 2023".
Shahmar Movsumov, Head of the Economic Issues and Innovative
Development Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of
Azerbaijan, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban
Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, other delegations from
Azerbaijan and foreign countries, government officials, and media
representatives are taking part in the forum.
The forum aims to promote knowledge sharing, policy formulation,
public engagement, skill development, cooperation, and strategies
for realizing sustainable urban development.
Internationally renowned experts and government officials
discuss issues related to promoting accessible and quality urban
life for all, as well as the development of sustainable cities,
themed "Sustainable urban economy: cities as drivers of development
and renaissance".
