Overnight, Russian Troops Kill Three Civilians In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army killed three residents of the Donetsk region over the past day.

Ihor Moroz, the acting head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On October 1, Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region: in Neskuchne, Avdiivka and Torske. Another five people were injured in the region over the day," he said.

Moroz emphasized that the total number of casualties in the region since the beginning of the full-scale war does not include Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, in the morning on October 1, two Shahed drones hit a house in Lyman, in the Donetsk region, there are injured and dead.