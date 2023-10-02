GUR Confirms Ukrainian Drone Attack On Russian Aircraft Factory In Smolensk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian attack drones on October 1 hit a Russian aircraft factory where Kh-59 missiles were produced.

That's according to the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"On October 1, 2023, a strike on the Smolensk Aviation Plant disrupted the production of Kh-59 missiles of various modifications," the post reads.

According to confirmed data, three out of four drones hit the target, causing significant damage to the production facilities of the military enterprise of the aggressor state.

According to the Ukrainian military intelligence agency, the Kh-59 air-to-surface missile (in the Kh-59MK2 modification) with a range of up to 280 km is one of the missiles that the Russian Aerospace Forces most often used against military and civilian targets in Ukraine.

The Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions suffer the most from the use of such weapons.

Media reports said on October 1 that unmanned aerial vehicles had attacked the cities of Smolensk and Sochi in Russia.