Russian Troops Resume Shelling Of Kherson - Loud Explosions Hear

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has resumed shelling Kherson, and loud explosions are heard in the city.
This was reported by the Kherson City Military Administration on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"The Russian army has resumed shelling in the city of Kherson! Powerful explosions are heard in the city," the message says.
The population is urged not to go out unnecessarily, and to stay in safe places.
As reported, in the morning Russian invaders fired on the center of Kherson. A fire broke out at the site of the hit.
