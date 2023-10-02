Foreign Affairs Council Meeting Within EU's Future Borders For First Time - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The decision to hold a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Ukraine is a signal of support for the country and a historic event.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said this at a joint briefing with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Kyiv on Monday, October 2, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This is a historic event because, for the first time ever, the Foreign Affairs Council is going to sit down outside of its current borders, the borders of the European Union, but within future borders of the European Union. This is a message in itself, a message of support that the European Union is extending to Ukraine. We are very grateful for that," he said.

A meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council is being held in Kyiv on Monday, October 2.

On September 30, Borrell arrived in Ukraine. During this time, he visited Odesa, honored the fallen soldiers in Kyiv, and held his first in-person meeting with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.