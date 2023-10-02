Kuleba: Too Early To Talk About Impact Of Slovakia Elections On Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that it is necessary to wait for the formation of a coalition in Slovakia in order to draw the first conclusions about the impact of the elections on support for Ukraine.

He said this at a joint briefing with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell in Kyiv on Monday before a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Foreign Affairs Council meeting within EU's future borders for first time - Kuleba

"Ukraine respects the choice the people of Slovakia make, and I think it's too early to judge how this election will impact the support of Ukraine. It is necessary to wait for the formation of the coalition, and after that, already looking at the composition of this coalition, it will be possible to draw the first conclusions," he said.

Slovakia's populist SMER-SD party led by pro-Russian ex-prime minister Robert Fico leads extraordinary parliamentary elections in Slovakia, which took place on September 30.

The SMER-SD leader plans to end military support for Ukraine if his party wins the elections.