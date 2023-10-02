Russia Keeps Three Warships Without Kalibr Missiles In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia kept three warships, not armed with Kalibr cruise missiles, on combat duty in the Black Sea as of October 2.
The Ukrainian Navy Command said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"There are three enemy ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, one enemy ship in the Sea of Azov, and one enemy ship on combat duty in the Mediterranean Sea," the post reads.
