Community Extends Its Heartfelt Congratulations To Entire Azerbaijani People

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The Western Azerbaijani Community welcomes the complete
restoration of the state sovereignty and constitutional order in
the Garabagh economic region of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
achieved through the dissolution of the illegal regime and the
disarmament of Armenia's armed forces and other illegal armed
groups and their withdrawal from Azerbaijani territory, as an
epochal event,” Azernews reports, citing the
Community.
The statement reads:
“The Community extends its heartfelt congratulations to the
entire Azerbaijani people on this historical accomplishment under
the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.
The restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and
sovereignty not only represents a triumph of justice but also paves
the way for establishment of the enduring peace in the region.
Grounded in values of human rights, reconciliation, and
coexistence, the Western Azerbaijan Community - while
wholeheartedly supporting the establishment of peace between the
two states - remains resolute in its mission to ensure the
peaceful, safe, and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from
Armenia to their homes, within the framework of international
law.
The Community is hopeful that the Armenian society and
government will assess this historical opportunity correctly and
opt for the path of peace, cooperation, and coexistence, rather
than the one marked by confrontation and isolation.
In this context, the Community expresses serious concerns about
Armenia's continued policy of rejecting cultural diversity,
reintegration, and coexistence. It is well known that Armenia's
opposition to the reintegration of Garabagh Armenians into
Azerbaijan was rooted in its territorial claims against Azerbaijan.
Another significant motivation behind Armenia's opposition is its
inhumane calculation that successful reintegration and coexistence
of ethnic Armenians in Azerbaijan would strengthen the prospects
for the return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.
Hence, following the collapse of the illegal regime in Garabagh,
Armenia orchestrated the relocation of Armenians from that region
to Armenia, preventing their inevitable reintegration into
Azerbaijan. To further complicate matters, the remnants of the
Armenian military, before leaving Garabagh, massively landmines in
civil infrastructure, administrative buildings, individual
residences, and cultivated fields, rendering the area
uninhabitable. The reason is evident: Armenia, which has not
abandoned its mono-ethnic policy, is unwilling to allow
representatives of the two peoples to coexist, either in Armenia or
in Azerbaijan.
The Western Azerbaijan Community strongly condemns this racist
approach by Armenia's government.
The Community appeals to the international community to exert
pressure on Armenia so that it chooses the path of peace, supports
coexistence and reconciliation between the two peoples, ends its
ideology of mono-ethnic society, and provides accurate maps of
landmines and other explosive devices it planted in the occupied
territories of Azerbaijan, including the areas from which ethnic
Armenians recently moved.”
