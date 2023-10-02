II Azerbaijan National Urban Forum Wraps Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum "Sustainable Cities as a
Driving Force for Economic Development and Combating Inequality"
has concluded in Baku, Azernews reports.
The last third day of the forum dealing with“Ensuring access to
services for all” saw panel sessions on“Inclusive Urban
Development, Importance of urban mobility in driving sustainable
urban development”,“Healthy and thriving communities: Enhancing
the Quality of Life in cities through public open spaces”.
President Ilham Aliyev addressed the opening ceremony in
Zangilan, expressing his gratitude to the guests from 53 countries
and the Executive Director of UN-Habitat for their support and
valuable recommendations. He noted the importance of Zangilan as a
transportation destination due to its geographical location, and
the construction of the Zangilan International Airport.
The plenary sessions of the forum were held in Baku, where the
participants were introduced to the Master plan of Baku city and
the Master plans of the liberated districts. Senior World Bank
Advisor Ellen Hamilton highlighted the measures taken by the
Azerbaijani authorities regarding the IDPs.
The 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum was an opportunity for
Azerbaijan to showcase its commitment to sustainable urbanization
and to demonstrate its progress in urban planning and development.
The forum was also a great opportunity for officials and experts
from numerous countries, along with representatives of local and
international organizations, to get an invaluable opportunity to
exchange their professional experiences and insights.
