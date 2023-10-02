Roscosmos To Join IAC In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Roscosmos Chief Yury Borisov will lead a delegation of the state
corporation to the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in
Baku, Azerbaijan, according to the press service of Roscosmos.
The delegation will participate in the opening ceremony and
exposition of the Congress, and Borisov will join a discussion with
the heads of major global space agencies. Additionally, the
delegation will hold bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues, Azernews reports.
The IAC is an annual event that brings together representatives
from the world's space agencies, industry, and academia to discuss
the latest developments in space exploration and technology. This
year's IAC will be held from October 2-6 and will feature a variety
of topics, including space exploration, space transportation, and
space applications.
