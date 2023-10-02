Roscosmos To Join IAC In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Roscosmos Chief Yury Borisov will lead a delegation of the state corporation to the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Baku, Azerbaijan, according to the press service of Roscosmos.

The delegation will participate in the opening ceremony and exposition of the Congress, and Borisov will join a discussion with the heads of major global space agencies. Additionally, the delegation will hold bilateral meetings with foreign colleagues, Azernews reports.

The IAC is an annual event that brings together representatives from the world's space agencies, industry, and academia to discuss the latest developments in space exploration and technology. This year's IAC will be held from October 2-6 and will feature a variety of topics, including space exploration, space transportation, and space applications.