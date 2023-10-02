Azerbaijan Puts Foreign Citizens Who Fought For Armenia On International Wanted List

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office
of the Republic of Azerbaijan is conducting a preliminary
investigation into 8 criminal cases related to gross violations by
the military-political regime of the Republic of Armenia of the
requirements of the UN International Convention“On the Suppression
of the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries,”
said the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev, Azernews reports.
He said that in these criminal cases, 17 citizens of foreign
states (Russia, Georgia, France) were brought in as defendants and
put on the wanted list with the selection of a preventive measure
against them in the form of detention, and they were also put on
the international wanted list through National Central Bureau of
Interpol.
“In their interviews on social networks, these individuals
stated that they are in the ranks of the Armenian Armed Forces in
the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. There are photo and video
materials indicating the participation of these individuals in
hostilities. Investigative and operational measures to detain and
bring these individuals to justice are continuing. In this regard,
numerous requests for legal assistance have been sent to the
relevant countries," Kamran Aliyev added.
