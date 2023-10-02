Azerbaijan Puts Foreign Citizens Who Fought For Armenia On International Wanted List

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan is conducting a preliminary investigation into 8 criminal cases related to gross violations by the military-political regime of the Republic of Armenia of the requirements of the UN International Convention“On the Suppression of the Recruitment, Use, Financing and Training of Mercenaries,” said the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev, Azernews reports.

He said that in these criminal cases, 17 citizens of foreign states (Russia, Georgia, France) were brought in as defendants and put on the wanted list with the selection of a preventive measure against them in the form of detention, and they were also put on the international wanted list through National Central Bureau of Interpol.

“In their interviews on social networks, these individuals stated that they are in the ranks of the Armenian Armed Forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. There are photo and video materials indicating the participation of these individuals in hostilities. Investigative and operational measures to detain and bring these individuals to justice are continuing. In this regard, numerous requests for legal assistance have been sent to the relevant countries," Kamran Aliyev added.