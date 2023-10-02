Italy's aging population presents challenges for future

(MENAFN) New data from Italy's national statistics bureau ISTAT reveals that by 2050, over a third of Italy's population, which is the Eurozone's third-largest country, will be aged over 65. This represents a significant increase from the approximately one-quarter of the population in the previous year.



The report also forecasts a decline in the ratio of people of working age (15-64) to those who are either too young or too old to work (0-14 or 65 and above), moving from about three to two in 2022 to a nearly equal one-to-one ratio in 2050.



The challenges posed by population decline and an aging demographic present substantial issues for Italy. These challenges include an inevitable reduction in economic productivity and a rise in welfare costs. Italy already shoulders the largest pension expenditures among the 38 nations in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).



The statistics bureau also anticipates a decline in Italy's population, estimating that it will decrease from 59 million in the previous year to 54.4 million by 2050. This population decline is linked to a historic low in births, with fewer than 400,000 recorded.

