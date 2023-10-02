134 More Suspected Cheaters In MDCAT Test Identified, Facing Legal Action

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the ongoing scandal surrounding the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, authorities have uncovered an additional 134 candidates suspected of cheating by using secret Bluetooth devices. These individuals are now slated to appear in court as part of the investigation.

Furthermore, a crucial decision has been reached concerning candidates who scored 170 marks in the MDCAT test in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These students will be presented before a committee for further review. Notably, the papers of 3,200 candidates who initially passed the MDCAT test have been rechecked.

During recent MDCAT exams, a total of 219 candidates were apprehended for copying through secret Bluetooth devices. In response, students and parents in Peshawar have been staging protests against the decision to re-conduct the MDCAT.

Protesters outside the Peshawar Press Club, many of whom passed the MDCAT, argue that this decision unfairly penalizes those who succeeded in the initial test. They are calling for an investigation into the previous test rather than a retake.

This decision to repeat the entrance test for medical and dental colleges was made during a provincial cabinet meeting. The Advocate General informed the Peshawar High Court, which is hearing petitions related to MDCAT, that the provincial cabinet had decided on the retest within a six-week timeframe.

The Advocate General also pointed out that Karachi, Lahore, and Punjab have formed Joint Investigation Teams (JITs) to investigate the MDCAT test. The authority to cancel the test lies with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC). This scandal has led to numerous arrests in connection with allegations of cheating and unauthorized distribution of test materials through Bluetooth devices during the MDCAT in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

