Egyptian Moh Reports 26 Injuries In Cairo Fire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- A huge fire erupted at a police facility in the Egyptian city of Ismailia on Monday, injuring 26 people, Egyptian Ministry of Health reported.

In a statement, the ministry said that 50 ambulances rushed to the scene of the fire upon receiving a report on its outbreak, asserting that all emergency medicine and blood types are available at the hospitals.

It added that 26 people were moved to the medical complex of Ismailia, noting that 24 suffered suffocation, while two people sustained burn injuries, and seven cases were discharged after improvement of their conditions. (end)

