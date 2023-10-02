Kuwait Amir Congratulates Nigeria's Pres. On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a congratulatory cable to President of Nigeria Bola Ahmad Tinubu on his country's national day. His Highness the Amir expressed good wishes to the president, and hope for optimum progress and prosperity for Nigeria and its people. (end) sam

