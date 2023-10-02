Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Nigeria On Nat'l Day


10/2/2023 5:20:54 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Monday a cable of congratulations to the President of Nigeria Bola Ahmad Tinubu on his country's national day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished Nigeria's President good health and prosperity for his country. (pickup previous)
sam





MENAFN02102023000071011013ID1107173548

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search