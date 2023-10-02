Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Nigeria On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- His Highness Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Monday a cable of congratulations to the President of Nigeria Bola Ahmad Tinubu on his country's national day. His Highness the Crown Prince wished Nigeria's President good health and prosperity for his country. (pickup previous) sam

