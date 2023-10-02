Energy Conference, Exhibition ADIPEC '23 Launches In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Report by Salem Al-Methen

ABU DHABI, Oct 2 (KUNA) -- ADIPEC 2023 conference and exhibition launched on Monday in Emirates capital city of Abu Dhabi. The conference, bringing together energy sector tycoons, aims to address global challenges, take action to decarbonize and ensure adaptability of sector to future demands.

Participating in the conference, sponsored by President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahayan, is Kuwaiti Oil Ministry Undersecretary Sheikh Nemr Fahad Al-Sabah.

ADIPEC, held under the slogan "Decarbonizing. Faster. Together", is scheduled to last until October fifth.

The conference and exhibition is acting as an inclusive platform granting some 2,200 corporations the opportunity to display latest tech supporting climate neutrality efforts, and making room for diverse conversations on clean energies of the future.

ADIPEC, held only a few weeks away from UAE-hosted COP28, is an exceptional opportunity to establish partnerships and strike deals, as it has been shedding light on innovation in the field for about 40 years.

This year's edition, divided into four zones of de-carbonization theater, maritime and logistics zone, digitalization in energy zone and the industrialization and manufacturing hall, is designed to facilitate cooperation between sectors; enabling deep-rooted change to take place.

In a statement to official News Agency (WAM), Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organizers of ADIPEC 2023 mentioned "Never before have we gathered so many cutting-edge innovations, powerful partnerships, visionary global leaders, disruptive innovators, and thought leaders in one place, all contributing to a decarbonized energy transition," ADIPEC is hosting some 1,600 leading figures in sector to speak to more than 15,000 conference delegates.

ADIPEC is perhaps largest energy and oil sector global event handling challenges facing the sector whether political in nature or prompted by international conflicts and reflections of such challenges on prices, and supply.

The conference aims to put forth roadmap and find future solutions to ensure sustainability of a safe and less costly sector. (end) skm.aai