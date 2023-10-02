Royal borough of Windsor, maidenhead faces bankruptcy threat

(MENAFN) The Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead in the United Kingdom is facing the possibility of bankruptcy due to the rising interest rates in the country, which have significantly increased the cost of servicing its debt of £203 million (equivalent to USD240 million).



Officials informed councillors on Saturday that the local authority in Berkshire, which includes Windsor Castle within its jurisdiction, has already exceeded its budget by over £7 million (approximately USD8.5 million) in the current year. Additionally, there are projections of a further budget deficit of £6.2 million in the financial year 2024-25.



“Historic spending decisions on council tax and borrowing, weak financial management and low financial resilience over the past decade – coupled with macroeconomic pressures such as inflation – have made the council’s position vulnerable,” Finance councillor Lynne Jones stated this, as reported on the council's website.



The recent difficulties are linked to a growing need for adult social care and elevated inflation rates.



Addressing the council's financial situation will take precedence for the cabinet until they establish a stable financial position, as indicated by Jones. She also committed to taking all possible measures to prevent the issuance of a Section 114 notice, which would essentially declare the council insolvent.

MENAFN02102023000045015682ID1107173544