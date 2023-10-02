Unilateral Policies Wrecking The Global Trade Order

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Global trade and investment flows are increasingly affected by unilateral policies, ranging from export controls to industrial subsidies. Such policies are implemented by major trade powers, often motivated by non-economic objectives such as safeguarding national and economic security, combatting global warming and defending social values.

These policies create uncertainty, increase investment risk premiums and distort trade. World Trade Organization (WTO) members can justify unilateral action

to achieve non-economic objectives

by invoking general or essential WTO security exceptions.



But widespread recourse to these provisions constitutes a major threat to the rules-based trade order. For the rules to function there must be general acceptance of norms of good behaviour. Those norms are violated when public morals or economic security become a cover for

unilateral discriminatory trade policies .

What possible paths forward are there for multilateral trade cooperation? The erosion of trust among the large economic powers, reflected in their increased willingness to“weaponize” trade policy, is a major constraint to launching negotiations on new rules of the trade game.

Instead, strategic autonomy, economic security and other non-economic objectives motivate calls for collaboration among countries with similar values and political-economic systems.

For the WTO to remain relevant in the 21st century, members have to recognize that international trade increasingly is linked to systems competition, cooperation and contestation over non-economic objectives - for which trade is seen as instrumental to policy success.

The use of dispute settlement procedures, especially in cases where essential security interests are invoked, is likely to be both counterproductive and ineffective. Efforts to safeguard an open global trade regime should instead center on processes through which WTO members engage in policy dialogue .

The WTO is losing the battle to maintain a liberal trading order. Image: Twitter