Trusting In Australia's Pivot To India

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The structure of Andrew Charlton's Australia's Pivot to India is built on three promises: the promise of India; the promise of the Australia-India relationship; and the promise of the Indian diaspora becoming a powerful mainstream force in Australian politics.

At a time when the Indian diaspora is attracting attention globally, this book – launched on Wednesday (September 27) by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese – will be read, and read widely.

Unfortunately, the successes of the diaspora have been temporarily overshadowed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusation that Indian government agents were involved in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver. Nijjar was an advocate for a separate Khalistan Sikh state and the government of India believed he was involved in terrorist activities. India has categorically denied Trudeau's charge.

Written for a discerning but popular audience, Australia's Pivot to India is an elegant volume that treads ground familiar to those who have followed the bilateral relationship. The book serves as a primer and a political manifesto embedded in Charlton's weltanschauung . It is written with finesse and fluency, but hurriedly: there is at least one sentence borrowed from my writings, used without attribution.

Charlton, the federal member for Parramatta and a rising star of the Australian Labor Party, is a believer. He is persuaded by India's contemporary success and advocates the need for even greater intimacy between New Delhi and Canberra. For him, India's rise is almost inevitable. As he puts it:

Will this book, and the earlier Peter Varghese report An India Economic Strategy to 2035 , do for India what the Ross Garnaut report and Kevin Rudd's writings did for China three decades ago?

Amrit Kaal

Charlton's book is dedicated to the people of Parramatta and the Indian diaspora across Australia. But his India-focused political vision speaks beyond the Little India of his Parramatta electorate.

For his electorate and the Indian audience of his book, Charlton is preaching to the converted. Indians, including its diaspora across the world, believe in India's rise probably more strongly than the most generous outsider.

While the Chinese were content to emerge after just 150 years of Western humiliation, many Indians believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Amrit Kaal – literally the“age of immortality” – will see the return of the“Golden Age” of India after nearly 2,000 years of suppression.

Amrit Kaal refers to the period between 75 years and 100 years of India's independence (2022-2047): a period in which it is projected that India will transition to become a developed country.

School boys with their faces painted in the colors of India's national flag take part in India's Independence Day celebrations. Photo: Asia Times Files / Reuters

While Charlton focuses on India's staggering demographics and its growth story, more recent news has also celebrated the country's rise. As the Economist recently suggested :