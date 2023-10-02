Fatality rate from dengue outbreak in Bangladesh exceeds 1,000

(MENAFN) As of the latest report from health authorities, the death toll resulting from the mosquito-borne viral infection, dengue, in Bangladesh has tragically exceeded 1,000 individuals. These statistics, provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), represent a disheartening milestone, marking the highest death toll recorded since 2000 when the country began systematically collecting data on the disease.



Out of a total of 206,288 documented cases, a substantial 195,925 patients have managed to recover, showcasing a commendable 95% recovery rate according to DGHS data. However, the situation remains grim as the country grapples with this relentless dengue outbreak.



On a particularly distressing Sunday, 17 new fatalities were reported, contributing to the alarming total of 1,006 deaths. Additionally, on that same day, 2,882 new dengue patients required hospitalization, illustrating the growing burden on the healthcare system.



The month of September alone has accounted for a staggering 396 deaths and nearly 80,000 hospitalizations, underscoring the urgency of the situation. Preceding this, the month of August witnessed 342 fatalities due to the mosquito-borne disease, further amplifying the health crisis.



In stark contrast, the previous year saw a notably lower number of cases, with Bangladesh reporting 281 deaths and 123,808 cases. Nevertheless, the sudden surge in cases and deaths in recent times has already started exerting significant pressure on the country's healthcare system, prompting a warning from the World Health Organization regarding the dire need for intervention and resources to combat this escalating public health concern.

