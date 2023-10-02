Submarine Power Cable Market Worth $22.3 Billion By 2028 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America is expected to be the fastest Submarine Power Cable Market

during the forecast period. The North American region has been subdivided into three key countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The region's increasing focus on wind energy, coupled with supportive government policies and incentives, has driven the development of significant solar-wind projects in the region Notably, around 30 offshore wind projects have been officially unveiled in North America, signifying a notable expansion of the North American wind sector. This burgeoning growth is attributed to escalating investments in the offshore wind sector and a rising requirement for enhanced interconnectivity among nations and islands, thereby driving increased demand for submarine power cables within the region.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Submarine Power Cable Companies are Prysmian S.p.A (Itlay), Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan), LS cable & system Ltd. (South Korea), NKT A/S (Denmark), and Nexans (France). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales contract, product launches, investments, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions.

Recent Developments



In April 2023,

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. announced plans to establish a new Power Cable factory (high voltage cable manufacturing plant) in the Scottish Highlands to support UK Government's goal to achieve Net zero 2050.

In April 2023,

Nexans successfully finalized the acquisition of Reka kaapeli oy, a leading Finnish manufacturer of high, medium, and low voltage cables, as part of its strategy to become a key player in electrification and contribute to carbon neutrality by 2030. In April 2020,

Prysmian Group successfully completed the brand integration process after acquiring General Cable. The company introduced a multi-brand strategy and updated its visual identity and logos.

