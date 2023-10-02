Global Gelcoat Market Size To Reach USD 3,005.5 Million In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Gelcoat Market size was USD 1,005.5 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising innovations in the coating industry is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Gelcoat coatings cost less than marine paints when it comes to painting boat bottoms, which are durable because these have a high level of chemical stability and resistance to peeling and cracking. In addition, increasing applications of gelcoats across numerous industries, including wind, construction, navy, and transportation is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. The gelcoat products are widely used in the marine industry due to increasing industrialization. Gelcoat offers unique properties and characteristics such as resistance against corrosion, Ultraviolet (UV) degradation, water absorption, blister & crack, and glossy finish. Request for Free Sample Report: However, excessive use of styrene, the most popular monomer in polyester resin-based gelcoats, is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Furthermore, rising usage of gelcoats is subject to strict government regulations, and environmental safety worries, which could also restrain market revenue growth. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1005.5 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 11.6% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 3,005.5 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Resin type, application, end-use vertical and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled HK Research Corporation, Ineos Enterprise, Allnex, Bufa Composite Systems GmbH, Poliya Composites Resins and Polymer, Scott Bader Company, Alpha Owens Corning (AOC) Aliancys, Turkuaz Polyester, Interplastic Corporation, and Polynt-Reichhold Group Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global gelcoat market is fairly consolidated with few small and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the global gelcoat market report are:



HK Research Corporation

Ineos Enterprise

Allnex

Bufa Composite Systems GmbH

Poliya Composites Resins and Polymer

Scott Bader Company

Alpha Owens Corning (AOC) Aliancys

Turkuaz Polyester

Interplastic Corporation Polynt-Reichhold Group

Strategic Development

On 2 December, 2020, Polynt Reichhold Group (Scanzorosciate, Italy) announced to establish the fully owned subsidiary Polynt Composites Turkey, incorporated and based in Istanbul. The new company will be the base to enhance the presence of Polynt Reichhold Group in Turkey, where industrial activities are expected to continue to build up in upcoming years.

Buy Premium Copy of Gelcoat Market Growth Report (2023-2030) at:

Some Key Highlights from the Report



The polyester segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global gelcoat market during the forecast period due to rising use of polyester in the textile sector. The quickly changing fashion trends and current living standards will create chances for high-end polyester fibers with good strength and quick and easy cleaning capabilities. Fashion trends are rising by increasing economic levels and urbanization in various emerging countries.

The brush & roller segment is expected to register moderately fast revenue growth rate in the global gelcoat market over the forecast period. This is because when applying gelcoat, using a brush and roller application technique provides superb control and accuracy. The brush-and-roller method offers exceptional control and accuracy. With the aid of a brush, precise detailing is made possible, and the gelcoat is guaranteed to be applied uniformly and securely adhere to substrate features.

The marine segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global gelcoat market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing use of gelcoat serving as a protective and beautiful outer coating for hulls and frames of fiberglass and composite boats, playing a significant role in the maritime industry. Gelcoat's durable, Ultraviolet (UV)-resistant, and waterproof coating shields the underlying fiberglass from the corrosive effects of seawater and harsh marine environments.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global gelcoat market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing number of initiatives and developments in the shipbuilding industry. In addition, rising demand for gelcoat in the building industry due to rapid expansion in the construction industry, particularly in China, is also expected to drive market revenue growth in this region during the forecast period. In June 23, 2023, Scott Bader Australia Pty Ltd., which supplies gelcoats, high-performance resins, and adhesives to the Australian market acquired Summit Composites Pty Ltd. This enables the business to continue to compete in the Australian composites industry for the long term.

Read the full report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global gelcoat market on the basis of resin type, application, end-use vertical, and region:



Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Vinyl Ester



Polyester



Epoxy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Spray Gun



Brush & Roller

Others

End-use Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Transportation



Aerospace & Defense



Building & Construction



Marine



Wind energy

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!



Acid Chlorides Market , By Product (Ethanoyl Chloride, Propanoyl Chloride), By Application (Chemical Reagent, Pharmaceutical Production), By End-Use (Pharmaceutical Industry, Plastics Industry), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Polyphthalamide Market , By Type (Unfilled, Mineral-filled, Glass Fiber-filled, Carbon Fiber-filled, Hybrid), By Application (Automotive, Industrial Equipment & Apparatus, Personal Care, Electronics & Electrical), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Foaming Market , By Type (Polyether and Polyester), By Raw Material (Diols, Polyols, and Diisocyanate), By End-Use (Footwear, Medical, Automotive, and Industrial Machinery), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Cryogenic Market , By Product (Tanks, Pumps & Vaporizers, Valves, and Others), By Cryogen Type (Nitrogen, Argon, Oxygen, and Others), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032 Corrugated Packaging Market , By Material Type (Kraft Paper, Recycled Paper, and Others), By Product Type (Boxes, Trays, and Others), By Printing Technology (Flexography, Digital Printing, and Lithography), By End-Use Industry, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors. For more information, visit

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Gelcoat Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Flame Retardants Market

Pipe Insulation Market

Precast Concrete Market

Biostimulants Market

Antifreeze Market

Water Electrolysis Market

Agricultural Nanotechnology Market

Polycarbonate Market

Riblet Film Market

Peptide Synthesis Market

Alkoxide Market

Self-Healing Gel Market

Geofoam Market

Technical Salts Market

Eco Fibers Market

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Foaming Market

Tetrachloromethane Market

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Paint Protection Film Market

Medical Ceramics Market Bio Based Elastopan Polyurethane Market





Tags Gelcoat Market size Gelcoat Market trend Gelcoat Market demand Gelcoat Market research Related Links