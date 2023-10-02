Business Reporter: Levelling The Recruitment And Talent Management Playing Field For Smes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) How AI and Talent Intelligence (TI) platforms can help

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Felix Mitchell, Co-CEO, Instant Impact talks about how Ai and Talent Intelligence (TI) can level the recruitment and talent management playing field for SMEs. Statistics show that HR professionals spend about 30-40 per cent of their time completing low-value, administrative tasks, while if these more mundane tasks get automated, SMEs can devote more of their limited resources to higher-value responsibilities, such as guiding candidates through their recruitment journey or strategic planning. However, the use of digital technology should be limited to tasks that require precision and analysis, while the human touch should be kept in areas where human qualities – empathy, creativity and strategic thinking – are key.Talent Intelligence tools allow SMEs to better understand the dynamics of talent and monitor prevailing hiring trends. They can also help identify prime talent hubs during times of expansion, as well as the skills that an SME should futureproof. Moreover, with the help of TI tools, business can gain insights into a candidate's motivations too, which they can leverage to construct compelling, personalised employer value propositions. Embracing AI and TI will empower SMEs to challenge their larger counterparts, helping to drive innovation and growth and secure a competitive advantage. What Instant Impact can bring to the table on this journey is embedded recruitment and talent management expertise, combined with cutting edge technology, helping to power talent acquisition.To learn more about how talent intelligence enables human decision making, read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Instant ImpactInstant Impact is the global talent solutions provider of choice for small and mid-sized businesses, taking the weight off talent acquisition for our clients. Empowered by talent intelligence and AI we are passionate about finding you talent that gives you a competitive advantage.Our embedded team can manage your recruitment, advise on talent strategy and provide access to cutting edge technology, giving you extra capacity and the flexibility to overcome the challenges of a changing business landscape.

