Phoenix Security Welcomes Cybersecurity Veteran Lee Vorthman To Its Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lee Vorthman Oracle Advertising CISO Joins Phoenix Security Advisory ASPM Asoc Appsec

Phoenix Security Platform

Phoenix Security Prioritize Contextualize and act on risk that matters most

Lee Vorthman's multifaceted expertise in cybersecurity with years of leadership in Oracle Advertising and cloud will bolster Phoenix Security's Technical board

- Lee Vorthman

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Lee Vorthman 's multifaceted expertise in cybersecurity with years of leadership in Oracle Advertising and cloud will bolster Phoenix Security 's capabilities in vulnerability management and application security posture management as the platform continues to evolve.

Additional details:

Phoenix Security, a leading platform specializing in cloud and application security posture management, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Lee Vorthman to its advisory board. Vorthman brings a wealth of experience in various cybersecurity roles, fortifying Phoenix Security's technical prowess as the company prepares for its next growth phase.

Lee Vorthman is the Chief Security Officer for Oracle Advertising, where he leads a world-class team in Security Operations, Security Engineering and architecture, and Governance, Risk and compliance. His leadership has been instrumental in setting up robust security frameworks compliant with standards like ISO 27001, NIST 800-53, and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.

"Adding Lee Vorthman to our advisory board is like adding a cybersecurity Swiss Army knife," said Francesco Cipollone , CEO and founder of Phoenix Security. "Lee's diverse skill set, from budgeting to vulnerability management, aligns perfectly with our mission. We're honoured to have such a distinguished professional join our team."

"I'm genuinely impressed and excited to be part of Phoenix Security's journey," said Vorthman. "The platform is impressive and changes the status quo on application and cloud security, unifying the two worlds. The risk-based approach is really unique, and the focus on actionability resonates with me as an executive. It's a game-changer, and I'm eager to contribute to its success."

Vorthman joins an already impressive advisory board that includes cybersecurity luminaries such as Chris Romeo, Xabi Errotabehere, Andrew Peterson, Jonathan Rau, and John Kinsella.

Advisory Board Highlights:

Chris Romeo: Brings a no-nonsense approach to cybersecurity with decades of experience in corporate organization and end-user training. Chris was the former Director of DevSecOps security for CISO and recently CEO of Security Journey.

Xabi Errotabehere: Offers insights into early-stage business management and effective market penetration strategies. Xabi was the CTO of the cloud security company Cloud Conformity, acquired by Trend Micro.

Andrew Peterson: Provides valuable exposure to the U.S. market and connections with venture capitalists. Andrew was the former CEO of Signal Science, acquired by Fastly.

Jonathan Rau: Brings cloud and several startup experiences to the table with a no-nonsense view on cybersecurity; recently, Jonathan was the CISO for Lightspin, acquired by CISCO.

John Kinsella: A cybersecurity expert from cloud to startup with a deep obsession for application security; John has previously exited his company to Quays.

To learn more about Phoenix Security or to schedule a free demo, visit .

Silvia Jones

Phoenix Security

+44 20 3195 3879

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Why Phoenix Security