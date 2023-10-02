Turkey launches airstrike on PKK bases in response to Iraq terrorist attack

(MENAFN) In reaction to a suicide explosion close to the Interior Ministry offices in Ankara on Sunday, Turkish airplanes launched airstrikes on suspected Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) bases within Iraqi Kurdistan.



According to the Turkish defense ministry, "20 terrorist targets" were demolished in a "air operation" conducted at 9 pm on Sunday in the northern Iraqi areas of Metina, Hakurk, Qandil, as well as Gara.



The aim of the raid was to "neutralize the PKK and other terrorist elements, prevent terrorist attacks from northern Iraq against our population and our law enforcement agencies, and ensure the security of our borders."



In Ankara on Sunday morning, a suicide bomber triggered an improvised explosive device in front of the Interior Ministry while his companion was taken out by security personnel. Despite reports to the contrary, two law enforcement personnel were wounded during the incident.

MENAFN02102023000045015839ID1107173504