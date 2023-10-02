Egypt negotiates Russian wheat imports amid growing trade interest

(MENAFN) According to sources with knowledge of the matter, Egypt is currently in negotiations for the import of Russian wheat through a government-to-government arrangement, as reported by Bloomberg. The North African nation is seeking to secure 1 million tons of Russian wheat for delivery within the current season. However, the extent of progress in finalizing this deal remains unclear.



Earlier this month, Egypt made headlines by departing from its usual practice of acquiring grain through tenders. Instead, it entered into a private agreement to purchase around 500,000 tons of wheat from Russia. This shift in procurement methods highlights Egypt's growing interest in Russian wheat and underscores the evolving dynamics in their trade relationship.



In July, Nomani Nasr Nomani, an adviser to Egypt's minister of supply, affirmed Egypt's intent to enhance its wheat supplies by broadening its sources of wheat imports to achieve a better equilibrium with local production. Egypt holds a prominent position as one of the leading global wheat importers, and its wheat purchases serve as an influential benchmark on a global scale.



During the months of July and August, Egypt raised its imports of Russian wheat by 11.8 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, amounting to 1.28 million tons, based on data released by the Union of Grain Exporters.

