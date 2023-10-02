Head of (SMER-SD) party says no more military assistance for Ukraine

(MENAFN) According to Robert Fico, the head of the Slovak Social Democracy (SMER-SD) party, it is not going to support more military assistance for Ukraine. Following its victory in the weekend legislative elections, Fico's party is now prepared to begin negotiations to form a government.



Following the release of the election results, he stated at a press conference, "Slovakia and the people of Slovakia have bigger problems than Ukraine." The SMER-SD received approximately 23 percent of the vote, while Progressive Slovakia (PS), which was its main rival, received around 18 percent.



If his party is successful in forming a government, Fico was asked what his party's position was on aiding Kiev. He responded that his party would still be willing to assist, but only in a humanitarian capacity. We are prepared to assist in the state's restoration, but you are aware of our position on arming Ukraine, the man stated.



With the tagline "Not a single round," the SMER-SD suggested throughout its election campaign that it would stop providing Kiev with military aid. Slovakia, a 5.5 million-person EU and NATO member, has already sent Ukrainian soldiers its complete fleet of MiG-29 fighter jets as well as armored personnel carriers and howitzers.

