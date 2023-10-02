100,000 children experience flight at TEKNOFEST project

(MENAFN) As part of TEKNOFEST, Turkey's prominent technology and aerospace event, a project was undertaken that allowed a total of 100,000 children to experience the thrill of flying. Muhammet Saymaz, the secretary-general of TEKNOFEST, revealed that they had set a goal to provide 100,000 children with the opportunity to participate in the "Let a Child Come and Touch a Plane" program as part of the Republic's 100th-anniversary celebrations. He proudly announced that this target had been achieved in Izmir during the five-day event's conclusion.



The initiative offered students from nearby provinces their first-ever experience of helicopter flights. The project was initiated in memory of Ozdemir Bayraktar, the founder of one of Turkey's prominent defense firms, Baykar.



Highlighting the significance of exposing children to Turkey's technological advancements during the event, Saymaz emphasized the importance of expanding their horizons through such experiences. The project commenced in Turkey's Black Sea province of Samsun last year and subsequently extended to Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir.

