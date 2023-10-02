EU’s military aid to Ukraine to not rely on US decisions

(MENAFN) The EU's military assistance to Ukraine is not going to rely on the verdicts made by the United States, the bloc’s senior envoy, Josep Borrell, informed reporters in his trip to Kiev on Sunday. Brussels intends to carry on and even enhance its military aid to the Ukrainian armies, he continued.



“We have not waited for the [US] decision to be taken to increase our propositions to support Ukraine,” the diplomat declared when inquired around the EU’s response to the US Congress taking away military assistance for Kiev from its short-term spending bill passed through the weekend.



Brussels continued to express regret over the decision made by American lawmakers “deeply and thoroughly,” Borrell stated, voicing his optimism that “this will not be a definitive decision, and Ukraine will continue having the support of the US.”



The EU Commission had previously put forward a proposition for the establishment of a €50 billion (USD 52.8 billion) fund for Ukraine. The European Union's chief diplomat mentioned that he also recommended the creation of a corresponding fund of €20 billion (USD 21.13 billion) under the European Peace Facility during a meeting of EU foreign ministers in August.

