Global Fluid Transfer System Market Size To Reach USD 36.23 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fluid transfer system market size is expected to reach USD 36.23 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Rising demand for premium vehicles and growing adoption of after-treatment devices in diesel engines is propelling growth of the market. Fluid transfer systems offer safe and efficient loading and offloading of oil in onshore as well as offshore applications. Moreover, the ability of metal used in fuel transfer to be recycled is further propelling market growth. Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ Increasing popularity of electric vehicles is expected to positively impact growth of the fluid transfer systems market going ahead. Increasing focus on manufacturing more fuel-efficient vehicles and reduced emission levels are factors positively impacting growth of the market. For instance, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) are luxury cars with high-end features and high price range. Fluid transfer systems in these vehicles include air suspension lines, engine cooling lines, battery cooling lines, and brake lines. Increasing demand for PHEVs is expected to continue to drive the growth of the global fluid transfer system market going ahead. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the automotive industry adversely as well as others during the lockdown and subsequent supply chain disruption and reduced availability of workforce and raw materials etc. Shutting down of manufacturing units also resulted in short supply of vehicle parts and components. However, vehicle production momentum has been picking up and demand for fluid transfer systems continues to improve in parallel. Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 17.57 Billion CAGR (2021–2028) 6.2% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 36.23 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2021–2028 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2021 to 2028. Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. Segments covered Equipment type, type, application, material, and region. Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa. Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Norway, Italy, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Rest of MEA. Key companies profiled Contitech, Cooper Standard, Lander Automotive, Akwel, Gates Corporation, Hutchinson, Tristone, TI Fluid Systems, Castello Italio, and Kongsberg Automotive. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation.

MAJOR COMPANIES and Competitive Landscape

The global fluid transfer system market is quite fragmented, with numerous small- and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major revenue share. Major companies have well-established manufacturing facilities and engage in various research and development activities and initiatives to develop and deploy new and more efficient technologies in the fluid transfer system market. Some prominent players operating in the fluid transfer system market are:



Contitech

Cooper Standard

Lander Automotive

Akwel

Gates Corporation

Hutchinson

Tristone

TI Fluid Systems

Castello Italio Kongsberg Automotive

Strategic Development

In January 2020, Trelleborg announced its acquisition of Signum Technology Limited and its subsidiary firms Gall Thomson, Vee Bee Filtration, KLAW Products, and KLAW LNG. The acquisition is intended to offer flow control safety solutions, such as safety solutions for LNG transfer systems and Marine Breakaway Couplings, and provide new functionality level to the product portfolio of Trelleborg, and expands offering of its services across its business units.



Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights in the Report



Demand for AC lines has been increasing significantly in the recent past as almost all vehicle manufacturers are offering vehicles equipped with air conditioning systems. Increase in demand for premium vehicles and rising competition among automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to provide enhanced comfort and luxury to customers is expected to fuel revenue growth of the AC line segment.

Battery electric vehicles segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to implementation of government initiatives to encourage sales of BEVs. Rise in demand for BEVs in Asia Pacific is expected to propel revenue growth of this segment going ahead. Asia Pacific accounted for fastest revenue CAGR in 2020 due to increase in sales of luxury vehicles. Government initiatives to drive adoption of electric vehicles in developing countries in the region are also expected to positively impact growth of the market in future. Moreover, implementation of stringent emission standards such as Bharat Stage (BS) VI in India will further drive growth of the market. BS-VI is the sixth stage of the Bharat Stage Emission norms, which came into effect on 1 April 2020. BS-VI compliant vehicles will only release 10 parts per million (ppm) sulfur as per the regulations.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@

Emergen Research has segmented the global fluid transfer system market on the basis of equipment type, type, application, material, and region:



Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



AC Lines



Air Suspension Lines



SCR Lines



Brake Lines



DPF Lines



Fuel Lines



Turbo Coolant Lines

Transmission Oil Cooling Lines

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Hoses

Tubing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Automotive



Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)



Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)



Mild Hybrid Vehicles



Aerospace



Manufacturing

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



Aluminum



Stainless Steel



Rubber



Nylon



Steel

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Norway



Italy



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel Rest Of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Polyethylene Furanoate Market By Application (Bottles, Films, Fibers, Others), and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Tungsten Carbide Market By Application (Cemented Carbide, Coatings, Alloys, Others), By End User (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Mining & Construction, Electronics, Others) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Hunting and Shooting Ammunition Market By Type (Bullets, Artillery Shells, Others), By End Users (Hunting, Sports, Training), By Caliber (Small, Medium), By Materials (Steel, Polymers) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Photonic Crystals Market By Type, By Application (Image Sensors, Solar & PV Cells, LEDs Displays, Optical Fibers, Discrete & Integrated Optical Components Lasers, and Others), By End-Use (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, and Others), By Region Forecasts to 2027

Construction Sealants Market By Resin Type, By Usage, By Product Type, By Application, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027

Construction Sustainable Materials Market By Product Type, By Application, By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027

Continuous Fiber Composites Market By Resin Type, By Product Type, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: Fluid Transfer System Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Precious Metals Market

Alkylene Oxides and Glycols Market

Polyamides and Intermediates Market

Bio Based Cosmetics Market

Corrugated Packaging Market

Ultraviolet Acrylic Hot Melt Resin Market

Low Carbon Glass Market

Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market

Silicone Elastomers Market

Argon Fluoride (ArF) Monomers Market

Blue Ammonia Market

Alkoxylates Market

Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) Market

Corrosion Inhibitors Market

Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) Market

Cosmetic Active Ingredients Market

Sustainable Plastic Market

Cosmetic Packaging Market

Neopentyl Glycol (NPG) Market Geotextile Market





Tags Fluid Transfer System Market Fluid Transfer System AC lines Hoses Tubing Herbal Tea Market research press release us Related Links