Philippines' Marcos Rating Plunges Amid Stubborn Inflation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Bloomberg

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s approval rating saw its sharpest fall since he assumed power last year amid elevated inflation, according to a survey by pollster Pulse Asia Research Inc.

The president's approval rating plunged 15 percentage points to 65% in September from three months ago, based on a survey of 1,200 adults from Sept. 10 to 14.

Pulse Asia conducted the poll shortly after the government reported that August inflation accelerated to 5.3% after a six-month slowdown amid costlier rice and vegetables.

Marcos imposed a cap on rice prices nationwide on Sept. 5 and last week approved 12.7 billion pesos ($224 million) in financial assistance to about 2.3 million rice farmers to help them cope with El Nino and higher production costs.

Vice President Sara Duterte's approval rating dropped 11 percentage points to 73%. The vice president, who is allied with Marcos, concurrently serves as the education secretary.

The survey was held amid congressional deliberations on the 2024 budget which included debates on controversial intelligence funds sought by agencies including those led by Duterte.