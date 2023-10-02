QCB Opens Application Process For Insurance Policy Price Comparison Sites

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with the financial sector strategy and the financial technology (Fintech) strategy, and based on Qatar Central Bank's permanent endeavor to regulate and develop the financial sector in the country, and to stimulate innovation in the Fintech sector, QCB has officially started receiving applications for insurance policy price comparison sites, knowing that applications will be accepted until December 2, 2023.

Qatar Central Bank aims to regulate insurance policy price comparison sites service providers in the country, in order to establish a suitable regulatory framework for emerging Fintech companies and develop smart solutions for this service, which has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years.

The insurance policy price comparison sites will provide customers with complete flexibility when choosing an insurance policy to make the best decisions before purchasing insurance products, by comparing these products in terms of features and prices, in the fastest way possible, which saves time and effort in searching for suitable options. Insurance policy price comparison sites also contribute to enhancing the principle of transparency by giving customers access to unbiased information that enables them to choose insurance products that suit their needs.

Qatar Central Bank is keen to provide effective and valuable initiatives that help create a favorable environment for Fintech companies to shape the future of the financial technology in the State of Qatar.

All companies wishing to provide this service may submit their application to obtain a license via the following electronic link: sandbox.qcb.gov.qa For further inquiries, you can send an e-mail to the following address: [email protected]