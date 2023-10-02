Expo 2023 Doha: An Exceptional Platform To Promote Logistics Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a move aimed at highlighting the importance of sustainable logistics solutions, the Organizing Committee of Expo 2023 Doha announced the signing of a partnership agreement with GWC Q.P.S.C that qualifies it to be the logistics services provider for the exhibition, given its proven track record in providing integrated logistics services for major global events, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The agreement reflects the Organizing Committee's keenness to ensure that Expo 2023 Doha provides a unique experience for participants and visitors from all over the world, and plays a positive role in improving the logistics sector in the country, while providing the opportunity for national companies to benefit from building international partnerships and increase investments in this vital sector.

Eng. Mohammed Ali Al Khouri, Secretary General of Horticulture Expo 2023 Doha, said:“Logistics services are an essential element in the success of an event of this importance. It is the backbone that contributes to smooth and effective flow of goods and participants. There is no doubt that choosing a specialized logistics company enhances our readiness for this global event and contributes to supporting national companies in all vital sectors within the country.”

For his part, Sheikh Abdullah bin Fahad bin Jassem bin Jaber Al Thani, Chairman of the GWC Q.P.S.C Board of Directors, said:“We express our pride and our readiness to make all the required efforts in order to accomplish the mission entrusted to us and meet the logistics needs of the Horticulture Expo 2023 Doha. I also pay tribute to the tireless efforts made by the State of Qatar within the framework of its National Vision 2030, which revolves around development, growth and sustainability. The country will be the focus of attention of the world this year, and this requires us to do our best and employ all expertise available to us in order to provide logistics support for the various events at Horticulture Expo 2023 Doha, this major event distinguished by its fine organization and exceptional vision.”

Expo 2023 Doha will be held under the slogan“Green Desert, Better Environment,” and aims to unify the efforts of countries, organizations and individuals around the world in order to reach innovative environmental and agricultural solutions in the State of Qatar and the world.