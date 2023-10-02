Biden urges Congress to vote on additional aid package to ensure continuous support for Ukraine

(MENAFN) After all new aid for Kiev was removed from a stopgap bill that prevented the government shutdown, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, advised the Congress to "stop playing games" and vote on an additional aid package for Ukraine as fast as they could in order to guarantee that American backing for Kiev is still unobstructed.



Following inking the hurried administration funding bill that excluded cash for Ukraine on Sunday, Biden stated from the White House that he anticipated Republican House Speaker Keven McCarthy to "keep his commitment to secure passage and support needed to help Ukraine."



“We have time, not much time, and there’s an overwhelming sense of urgency,” Biden emphasized, “Stop playing games, get this done.”



“And I want to assure our American allies and the American people and the people of Ukraine that you can count on our support. We will not walk away,” he continued.



However, detractors have long contended that Americans have more pressing matters to worry about and that Washington needs to have more robust measures in place to prevent the theft of the money and goods it provides to Kiev.

MENAFN02102023000045015839ID1107173402