A Filipino Designer's Creative And Sentimental Journey

Doha, Qatar: A remarkable tale of transformation unfolds in Qatar as a gifted Filipino expat fashion designer embarks on an unexpected and captivating journey.

Edwin Ocampo, renowned for his impeccable sense of style, has now found himself immersed in a newfound passion - the world of doll collecting.

The Peninsula recently had the opportunity of stepping inside the abode of Ocampo in Doha. With great anticipation, we delved into Ocampo's extraordinary collection, marveling at the vast assortment of captivating dolls that adorned his home.

“I became interested in collecting dolls ever since I was a child. The reason why I collect them is because I love them“, Ocampo told The Peninsula.

Ocampo shared that his interest in collecting dolls began in his childhood and has continued for the past four decades. His collection includes a wide variety of dolls, ranging from fashion dolls to limited-edition, porcelain, Japanese, and art dolls.

“I collect different kinds of dolls, including antique porcelain dolls which were the first dolls I collected from Germany.''

From his early years, Edwin's appreciation for dolls never wavered. It became his unabashed passion, which he wholeheartedly embraced by dressing up and proudly showcasing his beloved collection. What started as a fashion designer's fascination soon evolved into a collector's deep-seated devotion.

The dolls in Ocampo's collection serve as more than mere objects of admiration. They provide an outlet for his creativity, allowing him to express his unique sense of style through customised outfits.

Each doll becomes a canvas for design prowess, reflecting his personal aesthetic choices in fabric, shoes, and accessories. Engaging in doll play enables him to channel his imaginative side, creating a fictional world that resonates with his artistic spirit and photographing his cherished collection currently available now here in Doha.

It's not merely a hobby for Edwin; it is a journey filled with excitement and adventure. The hunt for rare and unique dolls takes him to antique stores, markets, and online marketplaces, where he discovers hidden gems to add to his ever-growing collection. Each doll becomes a vessel for storytelling, enabling him to reconnect with cherished memories and hold onto something special from the past.

When it comes to expanding his collection, he follows his own unique approach. He does not limit himself to specific dolls or brands, but rather embraces any piece that catches his eye, imbuing it with a purpose of its own. Some of his dolls remain in the Philippines.

Preserving his dolls is of utmost importance to Ocampo. He takes great care in displaying them away from direct sunlight and hot lights, ensuring their beauty and longevity. Among his extensive collection, two dolls named Lukas and Poppy hold a special place in his heart. They are the main characters in his fictional tales, able to transform into any character he desires and adapt to his creative vision.

“Not everyone knows that I am a fashion designer. I create and design wedding gowns and dresses for the local community here in Doha.“But what I enjoy the most is dressing up my dolls and putting their accessories on. It helps me relieve stress.''



In the expatriate life, where distance separates individuals from their loved ones, Ocampo's collection serves as a reminder of home and a source of comfort and companionship.

When questioned about the most valuable guidance he could offer to individuals aspiring to begin their own doll collection, Edwin Ocampo shared his insights saying,“Never buy a doll that you don't need; you must have a passion for the dolls you add to your collection. If you don't love the doll you own, your journey becomes a burden instead of a hobby.'' Through his unwavering devotion to doll collecting, Ocampo unveils the enchanting world of dolls, inspiring others to embrace their own unique passions and find solace and joy in the beauty of artistry and nostalgia.