Touristic Eastern Express to increase frequency for scenic Ankara-Kars route

(MENAFN) The Turkish Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced that the "Touristic Eastern Express," one of the world's top four most scenic train routes, connecting Ankara and Kars, will increase its frequency to three times a week starting in December. Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu revealed that there will be a total of 84 trips during this season.



Highlighting Turkey's advantageous geographical location for domestic and international train tours, Uraloglu mentioned that regular train tours were organized from the 1990s to the mid-2000s. He emphasized that the Touristic Eastern Express offers a unique and high-quality holiday option, particularly appealing to young people, nature enthusiasts, and photography groups.



The minister noted the rising popularity of the Touristic Eastern Express in recent years, attracting travel enthusiasts of all ages and nationalities. He specified that the train will depart from Ankara on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with return journeys from Kars on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, making a total of 84 trips this season – 42 in each direction, Ankara to Kars and Kars to Ankara.

