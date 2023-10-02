Fast Technology (FT USA) Announces USA Based Optical Transceiver Manufacturing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) - Fast Technology USA (FT USA) announces the creation of a full scale USA based optical transceiver manufacturing facility in Dallas, TX

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Fast Technology (FT USA) Announces USA Based Optical Transceiver ManufacturingFast Technology USA (FT USA) announces the creation of a full scale USA based optical transceiver manufacturing facility in Dallas, TX. The facility will be launched as a 20,000 sqft with the ability to expand to 100,000 sqft. The operation will utilize state-of-the-art robotic manufacturing and testing techniques and will offer price competitive products at high production volumes. The products produced at the facility will include 100G to 1.6T Optical Transceivers and Active Optical Cables (AOC) for telecom and datacom applications.Eric Liu, General Manager at Fast Technology USA said“This capability will meet a growing need for USA manufactured optical modules that many of our key customers have been asking us to develop.”The products produced at this site will comply to all Department of Commerce's requirements for Buy America, Build America Act products.About Fast Technology USAFast Technology USA is an advanced photonics manufacturer committed to USA based manufacturing of high-speed optical transceivers and subassemblies. With facilities located near Dallas, TX USA employs cutting-edge clean rooms equipped with precision assembly, alignment, testing and inspection equipment. Our technical experts and manufacturing engineers collaborate to fabricate intricate optical components and modules. The facility's automation systems streamline the assembly process and enhance production efficiency. Rigorous quality control measures, including stringent testing protocols, ensure high performance of each optical transceiver that rolls from assembly line. This facility plays a pivotal role in maintaining the highest standards of manufacturing excellence.Please visit our website for more details:Any inquiry, please contact:

