Fast Photonics Demos 800G & 400G Transceivers And AOC At ECOC 2023

SHENZHEN, CHINA, October 2, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Fast Photonics Demos800G & 400G Transceivers and AOC at ECOC 2023Fast Photonics will demonstrate 800G SR8 and 400G SR8/SR4/DR4 transceivers and AOC supporting OSFP, QSFP-DD and QSFP112 form factors at ECOC 2023, in Glasglow, Scottland, UK.At present, 800G OSFP SR8 and 400G OSFP SR4 transceivers have successfully passed the stringent requirements of GR468 and met the OIF and MSA requirements that apply to optical transceivers used in 400G and 800G.Fast Photonics is currently shipping 400G SR8, 400G DR4 and 800G SR8,. The 400G FR4 and 800G DR8 will be available in December 2023.If you want to hear more about our new products, please visit our booth #668 at ECOC or contact us at to schedule an appointment.About Fast PhotonicsFast Photonics is an advanced high speed optical transceiver manufacturer, specializing in developing transceivers from 10G to 800G and beyond, with fully automated state of art facilities, enabling us to deliver high quality products on a mass production scale. We also provide O-OEMS (Opto-Electronic Manufacturing Service)Fast Photonics is a global company with HQ in Shenzhen, China with a 30,000+ sqm industrial park, including R&D, manufacturing and administration offices. The sales and technical support center in San Jose, California, USA, providing better servicing for our global customers.We're driven by a relentless pursuit of innovation – enabling our customers to adapt within ever-changing environments to delivery.Angela ZhengEmail:

