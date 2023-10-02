Germany, China to strengthen financial ties

(MENAFN) Germany as well as China are eager to enhance their collaboration in the realm of finance and economics, as stated by German Finance Minister Christian Lindner during the Third German-Chinese financial dialogue in Frankfurt. The event was attended by Chinese Vice Prime Minister He Lifeng, and both parties expressed their shared commitment to establishing an equitable and non-discriminatory market environment while reinforcing the security of global supply chains.



Lindner characterized the discussions as "very constructive and open," emphasizing the mutual determination to broaden market access opportunities, striving for a level playing field. He highlighted that these efforts create prospects for responsible trade and investment for both nations.



One of Berlin's objectives is to facilitate market access for German banks in China, an area that China is still urged to improve, as noted by sources from the German Finance Ministry prior to the meeting, as reported by the German Press Agency (dpa).

